Casimero to make sure Rigondeaux’s first impression of him won't last

JOHNRIEL Casimero is not underestimating Guillermo Rigondeaux when he defends his WBO (World Boxing Organization) bantamweight crown next week in California.

He’s making sure though, the Cuban would have a different outlook of him by the time he’s through beating him up.

The outspoken Filipino world champion vowed to show Rigondeaux he’s a different animal than compatriot Nonito Donaire Jr., who the two-time Olympic gold medal winner stripped off his WBO championship during their unification fight eight years ago following a unanimous decision at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“Rigondeaux thinks that Donaire is a better fighter than me, so I’m going to change his opinion on August 14,” said Casimero of his showdown with the 40-year-old Cuban next week in Carson, California.

The fight initially was set aside when Casimero and Donaire, holder of the WBC (World Boxing Council) version of the 118-pound title, agreed to face each other on the same date and same place to unify their respective crowns.

Continue reading below ↓

But disagreement on drug testing and some personal issue on the side led to the cancellation of the fight, resulting in the subsequent renewal of the Casimero-Rigondeaux title match.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The constant change of his opponent doesn’t bother the Filipino champion at all.

“The change in opponent doesn’t bother me at all,” said Casimero, who showed his ripped body for anyone to see following his training at the Wild Card gym with trainer Nonoy Neri.

Continue reading below ↓

“It went back-and-forth between Rigondeaux and Donaire. I don’t care who they put in the ring in front of me. I’m ready and prepared for Rigondeaux.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) will be making his second defense of his title against the veteran Cuban challenger, who the Filipino has high regard, but hopes will engage him in a warfare inside the ring.

“We don’t underestimate anybody. I know that he’s a great fighter, a two-division champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. I want to do my best. I prepare very well for every fight,” he said.

“I just hope Rigondeaux leaves his bicycle at home and brings his boxing shoes and comes to fight. I know he’s preparing for this fight with hard work, too.”

Rigondeaux sports a 20-1 record with 13 KOs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.