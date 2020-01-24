Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jan 24
    Boxing

    Johnriel Casimero gets to complete Donaire unfinished business vs Naoya Inoue

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    JOHNRIEL Casimero hopes to complete what Nonito Donaire Jr. failed to finish before.

    Casimero gets a crack at rising undefeated world champion Naoya Inoue of Japan in a bantamweight unification match set on April 25 in Las Vegas.

    The 12-round fight marks the debut of Inoue in the Entertainment Capital of the world and comes five months after surviving a brutal slugest against the 37-year-old Donaire, who lost by unanimous decision but not before fracturing the right eye socket and nose of the Japanese champion.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The clash with Casimero will also be the first in a series of fights Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) will have under Top Rank, which signed him to a multi-year co-promotional contract following the huge win over Donaire.

      Top Rank's Bob Arum and Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda will formally make the announcent by Monday (Manila time).

      Casimero, 30, is coming off a third round stoppage of South African Zolanie Tete to wrest the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again