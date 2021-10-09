WORLD champion Johnriel Casimero was obviously disappointed only the newly-established promotional outfit Probellum took part in the purse bidding for his defense of the WBO bantamweight championship in December.

Casimero, 31, took to social media and expressed what he thought was a lack of support as neither TGB Promotions, which represents him, nor MTK Global which handles Butler, didn’t join the bidding.

Probellum is the latest promotional outfit headed by former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer. It won the rights on the Casimero-Butler mandatory fight after winning the bid for $105,000.

“Lalaban kahit walang suporta. Let’s go,” said Casimero.

“Lalaban para may maibigay ulit,” added the champion, obviously referring to his recent charity work where he has been giving sacks of rice to his province mates in Ormoc.

The turn of events not only denied Casimero of his wish for a lucrative fight with either fellow bantamweight champions Nonito Donaire Jr. and Naoya Inoue of Japan, but also meant a downgrade in his fight purse after reportedly receiving six-figure amount in his last couple of fights.

Continue reading below ↓

Johnriel Casimero

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Under the purse bidding, the brash-talking Filipino will be receiving 75 percent out of the $105,000 purse bid or about $78,750 before deductions.

Butler, the 32-year-old challenger from England, is getting the remaining 25 percent or around $26,250.

Continue reading below ↓

Worse, his dream to headline a Las Vegas fight card will also have to wait as Probellum is looking to stage the 12-round title fight either in UK or Dubai on Dec. 11.

Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) is coming off a split decision win over former world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux last Aug. 14, and was eyeing a unification title fight against either Donaire or Inoue to end the year 2021.

MP Promotions, which handles ‘Quadro Alas,’ was trying to dangle a fight with Donaire after their initial agreement didn’t push through, although Casimero came out with a video posted on his Youtube telling his followers and subscribers that he will face Inoue on Dec. 11.

The champion later admitted, the video was just a teaser in the hope that a fight with Inoue could finally be made, but said he was ready as well to take on Donaire.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.