Johnriel Casimero fights at home again after four years

FORMER world champion Johnriel Casimero makes a homecoming after four years as he takes on Filipus Nghitumbwa of Namibia at the Okada Resort Hotel on May 13.

The 12-rounder is a non-title fight set at super-bantamweight and organized by Treasure Boxing Promotions in cooperation with Johnny Elorde Management International.

“It’s good to be back fighting in the Philippines,” said Casimero, who last fought in in Manila in August of 2019 when he knocked out Mexican Cesar Ramirez in the tenth round to claim the vacant WBO interim bantamweight belt.

“I am very excited to fight in front of Filipino fight fans once again.”

Casimero sports a 32-4 record with 22 KOs.

The 27-year-old Nghitumbwa has a 12-1 record, including 11 KOs.

Six exciting supporting bouts are also on deck led by the showdown between Filipino Weljon Mindoro and reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super welterweight champion Japanese Takeshi Inoue.

Johnny Elorde, son of legendary boxer Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde, partnered with former world champion Masayuki Ito of Japan to give Casimero a fight which hopefully, would be another stepping stone for the 34-year-old warrior from Ormoc City to become a fourth division world titleholder.

“Johnriel (Casimero) is an exciting fighter, a world class athlete with a great charisma, so this is another great opportunity for him. This fight is also a huge treat to all Filipinos boxing fans who want to watch him fight again,” Elorde said.

Casimero is coming off a second round knockout win against Japanese Ryo Akaho in his debut at super bantamweight last December in Incheon, South Korea.

In other schedule fights, flyweight Vince Paras will take on Japanese Ayumi Hanada, Carlo Demecillo battles Japanese Jun Ikegawa in a super bantamweight clash, and Giemel Magramo collides with Thai fighter Phissanu Chimsunthorn in a super flyweight duel.

Meanwhile, Arnel Baconaje battles compatriot Jhon Gemino for the vacant Philippine super-featherweight belt, while John Vincent Pangga faces Jonathan Francisco in a bantamweight six-round bout.