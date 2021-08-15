Victorious Casimero given $5,000 bonus by proud boss Pacquiao

HOLLYWOOD – For retaining his World Boxing Organization (WB0) bantamweight crown, Johnriel Casimero is receiving an extra incentive from the Big Boss himself.

Manny Pacquiao, whose promotional outfit handles the 31-year-old Casimero, is giving the champion a $5,000 reward for the split decision against Guillermo Rigondeaux in their 12-round title bout on Sunday (Manila time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons confirmed the prize money awaiting Casimero.

The 42-year-old boxing great watched the fight fom his mansion in Los Angeles in between dinner after training earlier at the Wild Card gym.

Pacquiao was later seen cheering and raising both arms in triumph when Casimero was declared the winner of the largely uneventful title bout.

“Yes,” said the Filipino boxing great as a round of applause by those watching with the senator rang out inside the Pacquiao mansion.

The bonus was just one of the rewards Casimero had gotten for beating the 40-year-old Rigondeaux. More than that, the pride of Ormoc remains very much in the mix in a bid to unify the bantamweight division.

Casimero said a unification showdown with either Nonito Donaire Jr. (WBC champion) or undefeated Japanese Naoya Inouie (IBF/WBA title holder) is in the horizon for him.

Three-fight plan

“I have a three-fight plan. First was Rigondeaux, and I beat him,” said the Filipino in the post-fight presser. “Next is Nonito Donaire and then finally, Naoya Inoue.”

Interestingly, Casimero was set to meet the two bantamweight champions in separate occasions in the past, but didn’t push through owing to varying reasons.

