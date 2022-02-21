John Riel Casimero faces 'acts of lasciviousness' complaint from minor

THE Taguig City Police through its Women and Children Protection Desk has asked the Prosecutor's Office to file a case of acts of lasciviousness against reigning WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero.

The complaint filed by a 17-year old minor accused the boxer of commiting sexual abuse inside a room at the City Park Hotel along Bonifacio road around 11 o'clock in the evening last June 7, 2021.

In an affidavit signed by the victim and duly certified by administering officer Senior Inspector Josephine Bassig, the complainant said she was an employee of an eatery near the Sunshine Mall who the boxer invited to his room where the incident happened.

Casimero, who holds a 31-4 (win-loss) record, has since returned to the US to train for his upcoming title defense against Paul Butler on April 22 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Complaint 'fabricated'

Casimero cannot be reached for comment but GMA News got hold of the boxer's brother and trainer who claimed the complaint was 'fabricated.'

The complainant said she saw the boxer jogging around 10 in the morning and asked for a photograph. Casimero declined but gave her his account on Facebook where they began to chat at around 6 p.m. later that day, the complaint said.

Shortly after, "nagvideo call po siya sa akin pinapunta po ako sa tinuloyan niyang City Park Hotel Manila sa Bayani Road sa Taguig City." (He made a video call and invited me to the hotel he was staying.) The victim said Casimero gave her taxi fare money for the trip.

Upon arriving at the hotel, she was told that no pictures will be taken until the following morning so she decided to leave. But Casimero asked her to stay, the complaint said.

"Sabi niya huwag na lang akong umuwi doon na lang po daw ako matulog dahil malakas ang ulan. Sumonod naman po ako sa gusto niya." (He asked me not to go home and stay instead because it was raining hard anyway. I agreed,)

The complaint claimed Casimero made advances during her stay in the hotel room and in at least two occasions touched her private parts.

Asked by the police why it took her months to file a complaint, the victim said she was afraid to come forward because Casimero is famous and that she was only an ordinary person. She also said she had no relatives in the area to seek help and advice from and she was afraid nobody would believe her.

The Prosecutor's Office will conduct an investigation, gather evidence, and accept counter-affidavits. After doing due diligence, it will determine if the filing of a case by the Department of Justice (DOJ) is warranted.

Per the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, the crime of "acts of lasciviousness" is punishable by a prison term of 4 to 50 months, depending on the mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

