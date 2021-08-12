POPULAR stand-up comic Jo Koy provided a light moment at the training camp of Manny Pacquiao.

The 50-year-old Fil-Am, Joseph Glenn Herbert in real life, went at the Wild Card gym on Wednesday to see his compatriot in training, bringing additional cheerful vibes in a rather tense atmosphere shortly after Team Pacquiao was told Yordenis Ugas of Cuba will be his new opponent on short notice following the eye injury suffered by undefeated champion Errol Spence.

Koy had his photos taken with the Filipino legend and then stayed for a while and watch the eighth-time world division champion at work.

He described Pacquiao as ‘amazing’ despite his age of 42.

“This is GOAT right here,” Koy said while Pacquiao worked on the mitts with Filipino trainer Buboy Fernandez. “His power, just about everything. Unbelievable. Get ready August 21.”

Pacquiao will fight Ugas for the Cuban's world welterweight title on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two later had some playtime which saw Koy hitting Pacquiao with a barrage of imaginary punches in the body that brought the house down.

“That was awesome,” he said to Pacquiao shortly after training.

He then gave the eighth-time world division champion a personalized black hoodie with the inscription ‘EASTER SUNDAY’ written in front in bold letters.

Likewise, he presented Pacquiao his book ‘Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo.’

Koy’s father was a member of the United States Air Force stationed in the country during the 70s, where he met and eventually married his Filipina mother.

Jo Koy the latest celebrity to visit Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The well-known comic holds some of the records for most tickets sold by a single artist in Honolulu, San Francisco, Winnipeg, and San Diego.

He was named ‘Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year’ in 2018 at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Koy also had highly-rated specials in Comedy Central and Netflix, where his 2019 special ‘Comin In Hot’ is currently streaming world-wide.

He reached the no.1 on the Billboard Charts in 2019 for his stand-up comedy album ‘Live From Seattle.’

Koy is the third Fil-Am to see Pacquiao in training camp at the popular sweatshop in Hollywood after Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Grammy-award winning apl.de.ap. (Allan Pineda Lindo) of the group Black Eyed Peas.

