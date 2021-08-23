Jinkee to Manny: 'You'll forever be the champion of our hearts'

LAS VEGAS - Jinkee Pacquiao didn't have to say a word. Just a simple nod was enough to send her message across.

The lady behind the succes of Manny Pacquiao was honest enough to tell her husband he lost to a better fighter in Yordenis Ugas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in their fight for the WBA welterweight championship.

When the couple finally got to see each other inside the dressing room of the T-Mobile Arena shortly after the loss via unanimous decision, the first thing the boxing legend brought up to Jinkee was about the fight.

"Talo ako, ano?" asked the 42-year-old boxing icon to his wife in a hushed voice.

On the verge of tears as she looked at the battered face of her husband, Jinkee couldn't say a word to tell what was obvious enough.

She just nodded in silence in response to the question that was begging for an answer.

He didn't have to hear the words as Pacquiao quickly wrapped his massive arms around her wife as they ended up in a tight embrace that was a telling sign both of them freely accepted the fate that befell the boxing great on this night.

Jinkee, who watched the fight with their kids, later penned a heartwarming message to her husband which she shared with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

She ended the post with a reassurance to the beaten legend that "you will always be the champion of our hearts."

