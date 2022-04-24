Jimuel Pacquiao set for May 12 fight in California

JIMUEL Pacquiao is currently in deep training at the Wild Card gym in Hollywood for his second amateur fight.

The bout is set on May 12 at the Montebello Country Club in California.

The opponent is still to be announced, but the young Pacquiao is billed as a special attraction (amateur bout) of Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

The eldest son of legendary boxing champion Manny Pacquiao won his first sanctioned amateur bout in March, beating Mexican-American Andres Rosales at the House of Boxing Gym in San Diego, California.

The 21-year-old Pacquiao is being guided by the Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and Filipino Marvin Somodio.

Jimuel Pacquiao has 4-1 amateur boxing record.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Roach, 62, was the man behind the success of the elder Pacquiao, considered one of boxing’s all-time greats and the only fighter to win world titles in eight divisions. He retired from the ring last year as he bids for the Philippine presidency in next month’s national elections.

Jimuel is keen on following the footsteps of his father and acquired a boxing license in December last year.

While in training a year ago, the young Pacquiao had the fortune of getting pointers from unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

The two briefly shared the ring while Alvarez was training for his unification bout against Caleb Plant last November.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.