Jimuel Pacquiao wins second straight bout for the month

JIMUEL Pacquiao notched another victory in his burgeoning amateur career following a unanimous decision against US-based Armand Calara Monday (Manila time) in Ponoma, California.

Jimuel Pacquiao vs Armand Calara recap

The young Pacquiao won by scores of 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, to win his second straight bout for the month.

Two weeks ago, the eldest son of legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao also won by decision against Mexican Jonathan Barajas also in California.

The fight was hosted by MarvNation Promotions.

Pacquiao opted to remain in the US since August when the "Pacman" fought his last career fight in a losing cause against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba for the WBA welterweight championship.

While the whole Pacquiao family has since returned in the country to support the failed presidency of their patriarch, Jimuel stayed behind to pursue his boxing career under the care of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

