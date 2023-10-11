Ancajas earns shot against Inoue for WBA bantamweight title

JERWIN Ancajas gets another crack at a world title next month against one of Japan’s beloved champions.

The Filipino faces reigning title holder Takuma Inoue on Nov. 15 with the WBA bantamweight belt at stake before an expected huge crowd at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Top Rank made the formal announcement on Wednesday morning.

It will be Ancajas’ first title shot since moving up at 122 lbs.

He previously reigned as IBF super-flyweight champion from 2016 to 2022, successfully making nine title defense until losing to Fernando Martinez via decision. Ancajas also lost to the Argentine in their rematch later on, prompting him to move up in weight.

The 31-year-old Filipino destroyed Wilner Soto in his first fight as a bantamweight last June, raising his record to 34-3-2, with 23 KOs.

Ancajas and trainer Joven Jimenez had been in the US for almost a year now, where they have set up their training camp under MP Promotions.

Inoue of course, is the brother of former bantamweight undisputed champion Naoya Inoue, and will be making the first defense of the crown he won last April via decision against former junior bantamweight champion Liborio Solis.

The Japanese champion sports an 18-1 record, with 4 KOs. His only loss came against former champion Nordine Oubaali by way of a unanimous decision in 2019.

Meanwhile, former world title challenger Jonas Sultan will see action in the Inoue-Ancajas undercard as he goes up against Japanese Rico Masuda in an eight-rounder.

Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs), who once fought stablemate Ancajas for the IBF crown, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Frank Gonzales last September, while Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs) is looking to bounce back from his first loss as a pro against compatriot Seiya Tsutsumi.

