Jerwin Ancajas takes turn assisting Eumir Marcial in Olympic preparation

IT’S Jerwin Ancajas’ turn to give back to Eumir Marcial.

The reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight champion is weighing on staying in the US along with trainer Joven Jimenez and help prepare the 25-year-old Marcial in his bid for the coming Tokyo Olympics.

Ancajas, 29, acknowledged the help extended by Marcial in his successful title retention of the IBF 115-pound championship belt Sunday against Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The champion won by unanimous decision to defend his crown for the ninth straight time.

Now he wants to return the compliment to Marcial.

“Sa ngayon gusto muna naming tulungan si Eumir sa kanyang preparation sa Olympics,” said Ancajas, who has been away from his family for about seven months now after leaving for the US last October and await the final schedule of his fight against the 25-year-old Rodriguez.

MP Promotions (Manny Pacquiao) President Sean Gibbons said that’s the plan for Team Ancajas, which also includes Filipino sparmate Jonas Sultan and assistant cornerman Brendan Gibbons, to stay for a while in the US.

“They will be back in LA to help Eumir,” he said.

Before going back to the West Coast, Ancajas and his group, along with unbeaten Filipino featherweight Mark Magsayo, went to New York from Connecticut for a brief courtesy call at the Philippine Consulate.

At the same time, the group also took the time to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers at the Madison Square Garden.

It was the first time for the pride of Panabo, Davo Del Norte, also a huge basketball fanatic, to visit the Big Apple.

Ancajas and Co. is also scheduled to visit the IBF headquarters in New Jersey upon the invitation of top officials of the boxing body.

By Wednesday, the team will travel back to LA.