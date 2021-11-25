Jerwin Ancajas fights Kazuto Ioka in world title unification bout

JERWIN Ancajas finally lands a marquee fight in his long reign as IBF super-flyweight title as the Filipino champion clashes with WBO counterpart Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, Japan.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons made the announcement on Thursday, saying the unification match will take place at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in the capital city of Japan.

Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) is currently in Los Angeles where he has put up his training camp since October.

The Jerwin Ancajas-Kazuto Ioka fight card.

The 29-year-old native of Panabo, Davao Del Norte will be making the 10th defense of the title he won five years ago against McJoe Arroyo.

But during that stretch, Ancajas never really got to face the big names in the 115-lbs division like he will do on December 31.

"We are very happy that Jerwin Ancajas, one of our first world champions, is getting this tremendous opportunity to unify his IBF title with the WBO title," said Gibbons.

"Jerwin has waited a long time for this type of fight and come December 31, he will ring in the New Year as the new IBF and WBO junior bantamweight world champion.

Ioka boasts of a 27-2 record with 15 KOs.

