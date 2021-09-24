Jerwin Ancajas leaves for US as November title fight set

WORLD champion Jerwin Ancajas leaves for the US Friday night to start training camp for his next title fight set in November.

The 29-year-old Ancajas, reigning IBF super-flyweight champion, will be accompanied by his trainer Joven Jimenez in the 14-hour flight from Manila to Los Angeles.

After staying for a few weeks in California, the camp of the Filipino title holder will relocate to Las Vegas where it plans to stay for the duration of his training.

Who will Jerwin Ancajas face?

Ancajas already has a named opponent, but Jimenez refused to identify the challenger pending an official announcement from MP Promotions, which handles the champion from Panabo, Davao Del Norte.

“Meron ng kalaban pero mag-a-announce daw sila (MP Promotions). Ang plano is for Jerwin to fight in Las Vegas sa November,” said Jimenez.

Ancajas spent the past three months getting in shape in Barangay Lourdes in Dangcagan, Bukidnon where he trained daily in a makeshift facility located in a 600-square meter lot.

Just last week, the champ and his trainer returned to Manila and stayed at the Philippine Navy where Ancajas is a military reservist.

During his stay at the Navy headquarters, Ancajas sparred with unbeaten Ifugao fighter Carl Jammes Martin.

Ancajas will be making the 10th defense of his 115-lbs title he won with a 12th round unanimous decision against Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in September of 2016.

He last fought April of this year and won by unanimous decision against tough Mexican challenger Jonathan Javier Rodriguez at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

