Ancajas, Casimero stay active even after title fights called off

THEIR fights may have been put off, but life – and training – goes on for world champions Johnriel Casimero and Jerwin Ancajas.

Both Ancajas and Casimero are trying to stay active despite their respective title fights being called off due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Ancajas, 28, is back at his homebased Survival Camp after initially travelling to Manila when his April 11 championship bout with Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez was shelved by Top Rank at the moment.

The 30-year-old Casimero, meanwhile, remains in the US where he has been training since February for his April 25 unification title match against unbeaten Japanese Naoya Inoue.

The two nonetheless, continued with their training although not as intense as they used to be.

“Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang training namin. Mahirap din kasi matigil dahil simula na naman sa una pag nag-resume na ulit ang camp,” said Ancajas trainer Joven Jimenez shortly after sweating out on Monday.

“Tsaka at least yung focus hindi mawawala, hindi rin gaano maiisip yung COVID-19,” he added. “Papawis na rin at the same time, sir. “

PHOTO: Alvin S. Go

For his part, Casimero has now relocated to Las Vegas after initially holding camp in Miami.

“He’s training in Las Vegas now with trainer Nonoy (Neri), second and cutman Sugar (Ting Ariosa), strength and conditioning coach Angel Heredia and brother Jayson,” said Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions president Sean Gibbons from the US.

“He (Casimero) is training like the fight is on May or June. No let up,” added Gibbons.

Although disappointed about the decision of Top Rank not to push through with his world bantamweight unification fight with the 26-year-old Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs), the Filipino champion Casimero is taking things in stride.

“JRC is fantastic. He understands (everything), and he’s a real pro,” said Gibbons of Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs).

PHOTO: Alvin S. Go

Ancajas’ International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title bout against Rodriguez was called off two days before his team was supposed to leave for the US for his first-ever fight in Las Vegas.

Jimenez said it was a blessing in disguise they haven’t left the country yet when the postponement was announced.

“Tamang-tamang lang talaga. Mas mahirap kasi kung nakaalis na kami papunta ng US,” he said.

Ironically, this is the second time the fight between Ancajas (32-1, 22 KOs) and Rodriguez (21-1, 15 KOs) has been postponed. It was initially scheduled last Nov. 2 in California, but was called off at the last minute after the Mexican failed to secure his US visa.

Like Casimero, the Ancajas camp is just taking things in stride.

“Nangyayari po talaga ang ganyan. Mas maganda na nga na hindi kami nakaalis bago nag-announce yung Top Rank. God is good all the time sir,” said Jimenez.