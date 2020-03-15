Ancajas deep in training as IBF title defense in US remains on schedule

NOT even the danger posed by the coronavirus could stop Jerwin Ancajas from staking his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title in the US almost a month from now.

Everything is a go for Ancajas and his camp for their scheduled April 11 bout against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez of Mexico at the Cosmopolitan Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Trainer Joven Jimenez said as of Sunday, the fight is scheduled to be held notwithstanding the worldwide pandemic panic brought about by the COVID-19.

“Tuloy daw po ang laban,” said Jimenez. “March 20 kami aalis.”

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons confirmed the fight will push through as per the advice of Top Rank.

“All good so far,” was his message when asked about it.

The 12-round bout marks the first time Ancajas will be fighting under the bright klieg lights of Las Vegas.

The match was initially set last Nov. 2 in California but was cancelled at the last minute after Rodriguez failed to secure his US visa on time.

Ancajas went to defend his title against Miguel Gonzalez of Chile in Mexico last December, scoring a sixth-round stoppage.

The 28-year-old pride of Panabo, Davao Del Norte set up his training camp in Dipolog, and was lucky enough to get the next flight for Manila last Friday, well ahead of the community quarantine for the entire Metro Manila took effect Sunday midnight.

“March 15 nag yung ticket namin, pero nung nagpunta kami para magpa-rebook Friday, na-suwertihan na meron pang bakante kaya nakaalis kami,” said Jimenez.

The champ is now training in seclusion at an undisclosed gym somewhere in Manila.

“Kailangang ingat na ingat at tago na tago,” added Jimenez.