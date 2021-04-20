Jerwin Ancajas returns home to a hero’s welcome after seven months in the US

WORLD champion Jerwin Ancajas is back in the loving arms of his family.

The reigning International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title holder quietly slipped into the country on Tuesday, more than a week since retaining his crown against Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez via unanimous decision in Connecticut.

Ruth Ancajas, wife of the boxing champion, posted a photo of Jerwin arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where he was welcomed by flag-waving military personnel.

Ancajas is a reservist with the Philippine Navy.

The 29-year-old pride of Panabo, Davao Del Norte returned home after seven months of stay in the US awaiting his long-delayed title match against the 25-year-old Rodriguez.

He arrived with trainer Joven Jimenez, sparring partner Jonas Sultan, and Olympic-bound Eumir Felix Marcial.

Ancajas left the US three days after receiving his second vaccine dosage for COVID-19.

Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions President Sean Gibbons is hoping to have Ancajas return to the ring by September.

