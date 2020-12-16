Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    Jayson Mama seeks upset against Moruti Mthalane in IBF flyweight title fight

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago

    UNBEATEN but unheralded Jayson Mama left for South Africa to challenge hometown bet Moruti Mthalane for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight championship on Sunday.

    Mama was with trainer Ronerex Dalut, carrying with them high hopes of pulling an upset and giving the country a new world champion before the year ends.

    Fighting out of Sanman Promotions, the 23-year-old General Santos City native carries an unblemished 15-0 record with 8 KOs.

    But Mama will have his hands full against the defending South African champion in front of a partisan crowd at the Olive Convention Center.

    Mthalane, 38, is a seasoned fighter who is defending his IBF title belt for the fourth time.

    The South African has an impressive 39-2 record (26 KOs) and has beaten world champions in the past that included Filipino Johnriel Casimero, Zolani Tete, Julio Cesar Miranda, and Akira Yaegashi.

    He last fought in December of 2019 when he won by knockout against Yaegashi.

    Mama is the second fighter from Sanman Promotions who will be vying for a world championship this week.

    Reymart Gaballo faces Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico for the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight crown.

    Like Mama, Gaballo is also unbeaten in 23 fights and has been a last-minute replacement for fellow Filipino Nonito Donaire Jr.

