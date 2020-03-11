Irish Magno punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics by winning box-off

IRISH Magno followed the path of Eumir Marcial by punching a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after winning a box-off against Sumaiya Qosimova of Taijikistan on Wednesday in Amman, Jordan.

Magno won, 5-0, to clinch one of two remaining Olympic slots in the women's flyweight of the Asia-Oceania Boxing Qualification Tournament at the Prince Hamzah Sport Hall.

The victory made Magno the first Filipina boxer to qualify for the Olympics - and only the second for the Philippine boxing team to advance to Tokyo after Marcial.

PHOTO: @edcaster on Instagram