    Boxing

    Irish Magno punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics by winning box-off

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IRISH Magno followed the path of Eumir Marcial by punching a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after winning a box-off against Sumaiya Qosimova of Taijikistan on Wednesday in Amman, Jordan.

    Magno won, 5-0, to clinch one of two remaining Olympic slots in the women's flyweight of the Asia-Oceania Boxing Qualification Tournament at the Prince Hamzah Sport Hall.

    The victory made Magno the first Filipina boxer to qualify for the Olympics - and only the second for the Philippine boxing team to advance to Tokyo after Marcial.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
