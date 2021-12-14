Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 15
    Boxing

    Inoue stops Thai Dipaen in eighth. Donaire or Casimero next?

    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Naoya Inoue proves too much to handle for Thai Aran Dipaen.

    JAPANESE boxing star Naoya Inoue scored an eighth-round stoppage of Thai Aran Dipaen to retain his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles at the Kokugikan Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

    Inoue improved to 22-0 with 19 knockouts after the one-sided victory as he remained on course for a possible rematch with Nonito Donaire or a long-awaited face-off against Filipino rival John Riel Casimero.

    Monster performance

    Donaire retained the WBC piece of the bantamweight belts with a fourth-round stoppage of countryman Reymant Gaballo over the weekend.

    On the other hand, Casimero, who has taunted Inoue for years, failed to defend his WBO title after not showing up for the weigh-in for his defense against England's Paul Butler.

    The WBO is set to decide on whether to strip him of the title or not.

    RELATED STORIES
    RELATED STORIES

      Either way, 'Monster' Inoue figures to be a tough opponent.

      The 28-year old Japanese beat up Dipaen in the seventh round and finished him off in the eighth with a pair of left hooks. The official time was 2:34.

      Continue reading below ↓

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Continue reading below ↓
        Recommended Videos

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        Naoya Inoue proves too much to handle for Thai Aran Dipaen.

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again