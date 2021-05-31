Donaire gets 'Monster' Inoue's attention after KO win

APPARENTLY, ‘The Monster’ felt the tremor that shook the bantamweight division on Sunday morning.

Unbeaten unified champion Naoya Inoue has taken notice of Nonito Donaire’s plan to go after him in a rematch to their 2019 unification title bout.

The 38-year-old Donaire put himself in a position to challenge Inoue, 10 years younger than the Filipino, following his stunning fourth-round stoppage of Frenchman Nordine Oubaali to wrest the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shortly after the win, the ‘Filipino Flash’ lost no time expressing his huge interest in meeting the Japanese anew after losing to Inoue via unanimous decision during their first meeting two years ago.

In turn, the Japanese champion appeared willing to take on the challenge.

“Donaire’s victory is the motivation,” he said in a tweet posted a few hours after Donaire regained a piece of the 118-pound title.

“Donaire is strong,” added Inoue, perhaps having taken note of how the Filipino knocked down the 34-year-old Oubaali three times during the course of their title match at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) has to take care of business, though.

The Japanese is slated to defend his WBA (World Boxing Association) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) title belts against Filipino Michael Dasmarinas on June 19 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Whatever happens however, Donaire still wants to take a shot at his tormentor.

“I’m here to fight anybody and I’ve always been that person. But my main goal is to get the rematch, and then get the undisputed champion or whatever it is. For me the ultimate is being undisputed. It doesn’t matter after all, because I’m coming after them,” said the Filipino five-division world champion.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.