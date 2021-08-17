How PH boxers juggled country, school duties at University of Baguio

NESTHY Petecio hails from Davao, Carlo Paalam from Cagayan de Oro, Eumir Marcial from Zamboanga, and Irish Magno from Iloilo.

So how did these Olympian boxers, all proud natives of the south, end up studying up north in University of Baguio?

Well, there's only one reason for this seeming migration and it's all because of Glicerio Catolico Jr.

Coach Boy, who is a former national boxing team coach, felt that the high-altitude training would just bode well for the conditioning of our national boxers.

Taking these pugilists to the country's Summer Capital turned out to be the best move, with them enrolling in UB, a campus where Catolico also worked as a coach.

"Since their training is often in early mornings and late in the afternoon, these athletes were all encouraged to go to school and finish their degrees," UB athletic director Alan Elegado told Spin.ph.

And thus, these athletes tried to make the tough balancing act of representing the country while also fulfilling their academic obligations.

Continue reading below ↓

Needless to say, it was truly a difficult endeavor to take.

Juggling country and academic duties

But it didn't mean that these athletes took the easy way out. Heck, they were proud to call themselves one with the Cardinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Take Petecio for example: the Olympic silver medalist in women's featherweight actually finished her two-year course in the School of International Hospitality and Tourism Management.

"Tinapos niya yun," shared Marty Odasing, UB's current head coach for boxing, in a recent episode of Spin Sidelines.

Odasing, who succeeded Catolico's post in 2017 when the mentor flew to Vietnam, witnessed personally how much work Petecio put in her studies while staying dedicated to the sweet science despite almost being on the verge of quitting.

Petecio hit rock bottom when she lost to eventual gold medalist Yin Junhua via a close 3-2 split decision in the round of 16 in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Continue reading below ↓

"It was a very close fight and for us who have watched, para sa kanya (yung laban). Ang laking hinayang niya sa incentives na dapat makukuha at na-discourage yung bata, na-depress siya. Ayaw niyang makakita ng gloves noon kasi talagang nadismaya siya," recounted Odasing.

Wallowing in her despair, Petecio was given an opportunity to take a breather, one she utilized to focus on her studies and finish her certificate degree in hotel and restaurant management in UB.

"She took that time to finish her studies. She took that opportunity na tapusin niya yun, nag-OJT siya at dinaanan niya lahat ng proseso. Walang excuses, walang easy way para makapasa siya. Talagang pinasa niya yun as a regular student," Odasing noted.

Continue reading below ↓

It turns out, Petecio's minor setback led to her major comeback as she finished her studies in a very momentous 2019 that also saw her win the gold medals in the women's featherweight division in both the 2019 Aiba Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia and the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Through it all, Petecio was just a bundle of joy.

"Kita naman how approachable she is, how friendly she is, hindi lang sa classmates but even sa teachers with the whole faculty of the International Hospitality and Tourism Management. Hanggang sa Dean, talagang very welcome siya," noted Odasing, while also highlighting how diligent of a student Nesthy is.

"When she competes internationally, after ng competitions ni-reremind siya ng activities niya at 'di siya excused. And she's giving her commitment na she'll finish what she has left. Pag may activity siya na 'di niya natapos, tatapusin niya talaga yun. Di niya ginagamit yung achievements niya as an excuse o para mapasa siya. Nakakatuwa din in a way na hanggang sa athletic director, coaches, walang yabang yung bata. Kung ano siya at mga na-accomplish niya, hindi siya nagbago."

Continue reading below ↓

It's the same case for Paalam, who Odasing regarded as an industrious student.

"Makikita mo lagi sa social media niya noon, he will post sa mga stories niya na excited siya pumasok and he always posts pictures kasama ng mga classmates niya," he remarked.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Marty Odasing

Who would have thought that as powerful as Paalam packs those punches, the Olympic silver medalist in men's flyweight took the cookery strand as his senior high school track in UB?

Continue reading below ↓

"There was a time na na-kwento ni sir Alan na he went to the athletics office para lang magbenta ng mga cookies na niluto nila," Odasing remembered Carlo with a chuckle.

Unfortunately, the boxers' intensive preparation for the SEA Games in 2019 cut most of these players' stay in UB short.

Yet Paalam still made it a point to reach out to his professors from time to time in hopes of finishing his studies.

"He only took one sem here, but nagri-reach out yung bata asking for his records. Alam kong gusto niya ring tapusin din yung naiwan niya," said Odasing.

Marcial, for a semester, and Magno, for a year, both took BS Criminology in UB until responsibilities for the national team forced them to begrudgingly make a choice between their studies and pursuing the sport.

Still, Odasing said that it's a tremendous honor for UB to have those Olympians call the school their alma mater.

Continue reading below ↓

And the community truly treasured their time there no matter how long or short their stay was.

"Hindi dahil nasa national team sila, they looked at themselves one step higher from the others. Pag may mga boxers din dito na gustong mag-train with them, kung may gustong itanong, they will openly share what they have and what they know. And probably isa yun sa na-contribute nila sa school, na nakita sila ng mga bata dito na student-athletes na nagawa nila yung ganung level but at the same time, nag-aaral pa rin. So nakaka-inspire sila sa fellow student-athletes nila," said Odasing.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UB is also the home of other young upstarts in the Philippine boxing team, namely Junmilardo Ogayre, Mary IC Sinadjan, and Nesthy's younger sister Nicezza Petecio, as well as former national team stalwarts like pro boxer Criztian Pitt Laurente and Muay Thai fighter Jenelyn Olsim, who is now signed with ONE Championship.

Continue reading below ↓

"Everyone in the school is in high morale," Odasing said. "Napakalaking achievement yun para sa mga Olympians and we're blessed na dito sila nag-decide to take up their studies and we're hoping that they can still continue those if they have the time."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.