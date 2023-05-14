Gloomy Sarangani homecoming for late boxer Kenneth Egano

GRIEF shrouded the entire family of the late boxer Kenneth Egano, whose remains arrived in Sarangani on Saturday.

Sad homecoming as Kenneth Egano remains arrive

The sad homecoming came three days after Egano, 22, died of brain hemorrhage in the aftermath of his eight-round bantamweight fight against Jason Facularin at the Imus Sports gymnasium during a taped telecast by the program Blow-By-Blow.

Egano won the bout by unanimous decision, but didn’t get to hear his name announced as the winner after he collapsed in his corner while waiting for the result of the fight.

He was immediately brought to the hospital where he fell into coma until he died last Wednesday.

Family, close relatives, and friends were at the Egano residence when his remains arrived, with fellow boxers voluntarily carrying his casket.

Egano’s parents were with him on their way back to Sarangani after they were flown to Manila by MP Promotions shortly after the incident happened.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who decided to revive Blow-By-Blow last year, vowed to shoulder all the medical expenses of the fallen boxer and condoled with his family.

Egano finished with a 7-1 record with 3 KOs.