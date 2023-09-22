Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

    Boxing

    Tamayo, Ambo battle for interim PBF crown as Canega, Carcedo face off

    PBF super-bantamweight title fight headlines Blow-By-Blow
    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    Ali Canega Jhunrick Carcedo
    Ali Canega and Jhunrick Carcedo are ready to rumble for their super-lightweight on Blow-By-Blow Saturday night at the Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology.

    GARY Tamayo and Joseph Ambo battle for the interim Philippine Boxing Federation super-bantamweight crown when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-by-Blow takes center stage anew with a slambang presentation Saturday at the Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology Gymnasium.

    Blow-By-Blow preview

    Presented by San Miguel Pale Pilsen, the 14-fight card will also feature the duel between Ali Canega of the Elorde Fight team against Jhunback Carcedo of Sanman Boxing of General Santos City.

    Blow-By-Blow September 23

    During the official weigh-in ceremony on Friday, Tamayo and Ambo both tipped in at 121.8 lbs.

    Pacquiao, who revived the popular television boxing show almost a year ago, is using the program to give Filipino boxers the chance to shine.

      “I identify with them because I used to fight under the Blow-By-Blow banner,” Pacquiao said, noting that he will continue to support the search for the country’s next ring hero.

      The fights will be shown on ONE Sports channel every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

