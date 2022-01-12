Russell shrugs off Magsayo power: ‘None matters if you can’t hit target’

GARY Russell is hardly bothered by the punching prowess and unbeaten record of challenger Mark Magsayo.

He’s been in the business for so long that no opponent strikes fear in his heart.

‘I’ve been willing to compete against whoever, whenever, and wherever,” said the 33-year-old reigning WBC featherweight champion on Wednesday during the virtual press conference for their Jan. 22 title fight at the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A native of Washington, DC, Russell has been inactive for about two years now or since retaining his crown in February of 2020 pre-pandemic via unanimous decision against Mongolian Tugstsoqt Nvambavar in Pennsylvania.

He doesn’t see the long break hampering his sixth defense of the championship belt he won in 2015 with a fourth-round stoppage of Mexican Jhonny Gonzalez.

“We’re grinding in training camp. No matter what, we’re not going to make any excuses or complaints,” said the champion, owner of a 31-1 record with 18 KOs.

And neither does he see the punching power of Magsayo being a concern on fight night.

“I see him as a good even-handed puncher, maybe he leans a little more to the right hand,” said Russell. “He has a good punching power, but none matters if you can’t hit your target.”

Russell did note Magsayo’s tough win over Julio Ceja of Mexico in his last outing five months ago only exposed the chink in the Filipino’s armor.

“Magsayo had to come back in his last fight (against Ceja) because he was losing on the cards. That shows some holes in his armor,” said the reigning champion.

