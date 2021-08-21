Freddie Roach sees Pacquiao scoring KO win over Ugas

LAS VEGAS – A quick start and a quick ending.

Freddie Roach was like the trainer of yore when Manny Pacquiao was at his peak, guaranteeing a knockout win for the best fighter he ever handled on Saturday when he faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas of Cuba at the T-Mobile Arena.

While the 12-round bout will be the first in two years for the Filipino boxing icon, Roach doubts if the Cuban would be able to handle the power of Pacquiao even at 42 years old.

At the same time, the only fighter to win eight world titles in as many divisions has not scored a knockout win in the last three years or since a seventh round stoppage of Lucas Matthysse in their title fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2018.

Still, Roach is adamant of a Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) knockout victory.

“KO (in) 6,” he said shortly after the official weigh-in on Friday.

The 61-year-old Hall of Fame trainer also bared the need to have a quick start against the 35-year-old champion, a bronze medalist in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, to dictate the tempo of the fight, much like the way they did in Pacquiao’s last outing against Keith Thurman when he sent the American down behind a flash knockdown.

“I think we need a fast start,” said Roach. I think it’s going to be a very, very quick start.”

Roach is not demeaning the ability of Ugas, though, who sports a 26-4 record with 12 KOs.

It’s just that he doesn’t see the Cuban strong enough to withstand a a fighter as great as the Pacman.

“He’s not the biggest puncher in the world. But he’s ok. He’s a good opponent,” said Roach of Ugas.

