Roach on Pacquiao retirement: ‘This could be it’

LAS VEGAS – The signs are there and Freddie Roach clearly sees them.

After seeing Manny Pacquiao suffer cramps on both legs and fail to solve the puzzle that was Yordenis Ugas, the Hall of Fame trainer believes retirement beckons on the best fighter he ever handled.

“I hate to see the day he retires, but this could be it,” said the 61-year-old Hall of Famer when asked about his thoughts on the Filipino southpaw’s showing against Ugas in the unanimous decision loss.

“He didn’t have a great performance tonight.”

But in the end, Roach pointed out the final decision rests in Pacman himself.

“We’ll see what Manny decides,” Roach added.

Roach admitted Ugas was the better fighter, using his long range and size to his full advantage.

And it didn’t help any Pacquiao lacked proper timing as both his footwork and head movement weren’t exactly there, both of which have been staple elements in his boxing armory in the past.

“Manny had trouble reaching Ugas. Manny was not able to solve Ugas’ height and reach advantage,” said Roach.

And at 42, the veteran trainer doesn’t see things getting any better in the coming years.

“I’m a little worried about it, yes,” Roach said of Pacquiao’s advanced age. “He’s boxed for a long time, and he’s boxed with me for a long time.”

That’s exactly two decades to this year as Pacquiao first came over to the US in 2001 and stumbled upon the Wild Card gym of Roach in Los Angeles that signaled the start of what would be one of boxing’s greatest partnerships ever.

And obviously, the end is fast approaching. Roach clearly sees the signs.

