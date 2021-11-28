Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 28
    Boxing

    Former Pacquiao sparmate Kambosos now a world champ after upset of Lopez

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    George Kambosos scores a huge upset win over the previously unbeaten Teofimo Lopez.
    George Kambosos scores a huge upset win over the previously unbeaten Teofimo Lopez.
    PHOTO: Matchroom Sports

    FORMER Manny Pacquiao sparmate George Kambosos pulled off a massive upset on Sunday, scoring a split decision against Teofimo Lopez to win the unified world lightweight titles in New York City.

    Kambosos, the heavy-handed 28-year-old Australian, stunned Lopez by knocking him down in the opening round with a big right hand that set the tone for the brutal slugfest.

    George Kambosos served as Manny Pacquiao's sparmate for the Jeff Horn and Lucas Matthysse fights.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The challenger himself went down in the 10th round, but managed to survive the storm and went on to get the nod of the two judges, 115-111 and 115-112. The remaining one had Lopez the winner, 114-113.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The biggest victory of his career raised Kambosos' record to 20-0 (10KOs), while dealing Lopez his first-ever loss [16-1 with 12 KOs).

    'Proud of you'

    Kambosos served as Pacquiao's sparmate when the eight-division world champion prepared for his title fights against Jeff Horn and Lucas Matthysse.

    Pacquiao immediately sent a congratulatory message to Kambosos.

    "Congratulations to my friend @georgekambosos on an epic win," the retired legendary Filipino fighter posted on twitter.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "You helped me in so many of my past fights. I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I'm proud of you."

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      George Kambosos scores a huge upset win over the previously unbeaten Teofimo Lopez.
      PHOTO: Matchroom Sports

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again