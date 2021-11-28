Former Pacquiao sparmate Kambosos now a world champ after upset of Lopez

FORMER Manny Pacquiao sparmate George Kambosos pulled off a massive upset on Sunday, scoring a split decision against Teofimo Lopez to win the unified world lightweight titles in New York City.

Kambosos, the heavy-handed 28-year-old Australian, stunned Lopez by knocking him down in the opening round with a big right hand that set the tone for the brutal slugfest.

George Kambosos served as Manny Pacquiao's sparmate for the Jeff Horn and Lucas Matthysse fights. PHOTO: Matchroom Sports

The challenger himself went down in the 10th round, but managed to survive the storm and went on to get the nod of the two judges, 115-111 and 115-112. The remaining one had Lopez the winner, 114-113.

The biggest victory of his career raised Kambosos' record to 20-0 (10KOs), while dealing Lopez his first-ever loss [16-1 with 12 KOs).

'Proud of you'

Kambosos served as Pacquiao's sparmate when the eight-division world champion prepared for his title fights against Jeff Horn and Lucas Matthysse.

Pacquiao immediately sent a congratulatory message to Kambosos.

"Congratulations to my friend @georgekambosos on an epic win," the retired legendary Filipino fighter posted on twitter.

"You helped me in so many of my past fights. I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I'm proud of you."

