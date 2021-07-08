LOOK: Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto reunite at Wild Card

MANNY Pacquiao had a surprise visitor at his training camp at the Wild Card gym.

Former foe turned pal Miguel Cotto dropped by to see the 42-year-old Filipino boxing great during training on Wednesday (Manila time) in Los Angeles.

The two met at the parking lot of the famed sweatshop in Hollywood in the presence of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The two shook hands and had their photos taken before the 40-year-old Puerto Rican and his team bid goodbye.

Pacquiao and Cotto clashed in 2009 for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight championship. Cotto lost via a 12th-round technical knockout after going down in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite the bad blood, the two became friends later especially after Cotto joined the stable of trainer Freddie Roach.

The Puerto Rican also took time to see the 61-year-old Roach and assistant Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio at the gym.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.