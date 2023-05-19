Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    Melvin Jerusalem stakes WBO title vs Oscar Collazo in US debut

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    melvin jerusalem
    PHOTO: jhay Otamias

    MELVIN Jerusalem is now in Los Angeles, more than a week before he stakes his WBO mini-flyweight title against Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

    The 29-year-old Filipino arrived in the US on Thursday accompanied by his compact entourage led by trainer Michael Domingo.

    Jerusalem will be making a mandatory defense of the crown he won last January with a second-round TKO of Japanese Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka.

    READ: Jerusalem wrests title after KO of Taniguchi

    The 12-round bout is set at the Fantasy Springs Casino in California.

    Jerusalem comes into the fight brimming with tons of experience against the 26-year-old Collazo, who is only fighting in his seventh pro bout.

    melvin jerusalem

    The Puerto Rican sports a 6-0 record, with four coming by way of knockouts.

    A Pan American Games gold medalist in 2019, Collazo’s victories include a unanimous decision against Filipino former world champion Vic Saludar in California last year.

      His last fight in January of this year ended in a fifth-round knockout of Yudel Reyes.

      Jerusalem meanwhile, carries a 20-2 record, with 12 KOs.

      Fighting out of Sanman Boxing owned by JC Mananquil, Jerusalem is fighting in the US for the first time.

      PHOTO: jhay Otamias

