Melvin Jerusalem stakes WBO title vs Oscar Collazo in US debut

MELVIN Jerusalem is now in Los Angeles, more than a week before he stakes his WBO mini-flyweight title against Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

The 29-year-old Filipino arrived in the US on Thursday accompanied by his compact entourage led by trainer Michael Domingo.

Jerusalem will be making a mandatory defense of the crown he won last January with a second-round TKO of Japanese Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka.

The 12-round bout is set at the Fantasy Springs Casino in California.

Jerusalem comes into the fight brimming with tons of experience against the 26-year-old Collazo, who is only fighting in his seventh pro bout.

The Puerto Rican sports a 6-0 record, with four coming by way of knockouts.

A Pan American Games gold medalist in 2019, Collazo’s victories include a unanimous decision against Filipino former world champion Vic Saludar in California last year.

His last fight in January of this year ended in a fifth-round knockout of Yudel Reyes.

Jerusalem meanwhile, carries a 20-2 record, with 12 KOs.

Fighting out of Sanman Boxing owned by JC Mananquil, Jerusalem is fighting in the US for the first time.