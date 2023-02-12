Eumir Marcial stops Argentina's Ricardo Villalba in second round

OLYMPIAN Eumir Marcial hardly broke out a sweat after scoring a second round TKO of Ricardo Villalba early Sunday to remain unbeaten as a pro.

The Filipino middleweight went to work right away and knocked down Villalba in the opening round of their eight-round match at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Argentine visited the canvas twice more in the second round before referee Mark Calo oy decided to stop the one sided bout.

The end came at the 48-second mark of the second round.

Marcial, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, improved to a perfect 4-0 record, including 2 KOs.

The fight marked Marcial’s first eight-rounder, although the Filipino’s endurance was hardly tested following the quick end to the match.

The 27-year-old pride of Zamboanga has been in the US since September as he prepared for his fight against 6-foot-1 Steven Pichardo, which he won by unanimous decision.

Instead of going home, he opted to spend the holidays in Las Vegas while training for the Villalba bout.

The 33-year-old Villalba saw his record fall to 20-7-1, with 8 KOs and has lost four straight matches.