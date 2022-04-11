Eumir Marcial turns focus to SEA Games gold after Hart close call

FILIPINO Olympian Eumir Marcial admitted he still has a lot to learn after enduring three knockdowns against Isiah Hart before carving out a fourth-round stoppage in their middleweight bout on Sunday at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old Marcial needed to pick himself up from the canvas three times to win his second fight as a pro, scoring a TKO early in the fourth against his older and taller opponent from New Jersey.

“Fall down three times, get back up stronger,” saTumayo ako ulit para sa lahat ng Pilipinong sumusuporta sa akinid the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner in a Facebook post hours after the match.

“Mas pagbubutihin pa natin sa susunod natin na laban mga idol. Dadagdagan kung saan tayo nagkulang.”

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Marcial was at the receiving end of Hart’s powerful right hand which floored thrice – once in the opening round and twice in the second round.

But when he finally settled down, the Filipino went to work and began to take control, hammering a series of combination before landing a solid left that had Hart wobbly on his feet 47 seconds into the final round.

Referee Raul Caiz Jr. stopped the fight as Marcial went after Hart for the kill, a move which the American vehemently protested.

Hart has good enough reason as he led on all three judges’ scorecards by similar scores of 29-26 when the fight was stopped.

Despite the obvious struggle of Marcial, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said there remains a lot room for improvement for the Filipino fighter.

“Overall, it was a great learning experience,” said Gibbons. “He showed great heart, intentional fortitude. He got up, went back to work, and just ran off a couple of more bombs.”

The Filipino improved to 2-0 as a pro, scoring his first KO win against Hart.

Marcial later expressed his thanks to the entire EM team led by trainer Jorge Capetillo and strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia, as well as his fans, supporters, and family.

He is set to return to the country this week together with wife Princess, then join the national boxing team in Thailand, where it is currently training for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.

