Eumir Marcial's camp insists Zambo camp 'a tremendous move'

CHICAGO - As Eumir Marcial and ABAP continue to jab over where the Olympic hopeful should train after leaving the Wild Card gym, Sean Gibbons had been quietly sitting on a corner.

This morning, the flamboyant Manny Pacquiao Promotions president threw in the towel and broke his silence regarding Marcial's recent return to the Philippines.

"It's a tremendous move," Gibbons told me in a phone call from Texas where one of the Japanese fighters he helps manage will fight in the undercard of Sunday's blockbuster title unification bout between superstar Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

Gibbons clarified that, contrary to popular perception, the uproot from Los Angeles to Zamboanga City wasn't acted on a whim. And neither did the entire process unfold haphazardly.

"We made a team decision that was carefully planned and organized. Fortunately for us, the Navarros have a world-class set-up out there and we sent over Jerwin (Ancajas), Joven (Jimenez) and Jonas (Sultan) to help out. It's perfect," added Gibbons.

"Eumir needed a break. He hadn't grieved properly over the sudden death of his brother, Eliver, last October and he needed to visit the grave. He was also worried over his father's health and we thought it was important for Eumir's well-being to cleanse these sadness out of his system."

Like all of us, Eumir is entitled to his feelings. But as a national athlete for a decade now, the prevailing sentiment is whether he is also entitled to a training pivot that doesn't go in line with what his sporting body had in mind.

The answer, Gibbons insists, is a yes.

"Eumir is a 25-year old adult. He can make good decisions on his own regarding what's best for him training-wise. Moving to Zamboanga, to be near his loved ones, including his fiancee Princess, gives him an extra boost and makes him 110 percent energized."

IN OTHER WORDS, MARCIAL'S EMOTIONAL BATTERIES WERE DRAINED AND NEEDED A RECHARGE.

Gibbons understands why ABAP wants Eumir to train with the team but by the same token he reiterated that boxing is an individual sport and that Marcial is doing exceedingly well training on his own.

It's kind of like studying for the bar exams. You aim for every taker to be in the review center with most of the aspirants, but a student who knows the law can study on his own, pass with flying colors and get his license.

"Look, Eumir has been with ABAP for 10 years, it isn't like he is just going to forget whatever techniques they taught him."

What Gibbons doesn't understand is all the kerfuffle about the Tokyo Olympics just being around the corner.

"There's plenty of time. Besides, Eumir already has seven months of superior training under his belt."

As for the concerns that Zamboanga has a dearth of middleweights who can spar with Marcial, Gibbons dismissed it like fake news.

"Eumir had a great camp in L.A. He sparred over 500 rounds, which cost a lot of money, roughly $40,000 and some of it out of my own pocket. I wish ABAP were more supportive and volunteered some help in that aspect."

ABAP president Ricky Vargas refutes the notion of lack of support and sent me a text message that said, "We sent a coach that Eumir requested. We just have a difference in opinion."

So where does Marcial go from here?

Dubai.

"We look forward to Eumir smoking the competition at the Asian championships from May 24 to May 31. And then, hopefully, everyone can relax."

Most importantly, Gibbons clarified there is no rift between Team Marcial and ABAP.

"We are in this together. Sure, there have been some disagreements but the goal of marching unto the Tokyo Olympics and attain the best results possible remains unified."

And like only he can. Gibbons ended the interview with the flair of his patented bravado.

"Gold or bust!"