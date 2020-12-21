Eumir Marcial willing to rejoin national team in Thai training camp

THERE'S a high chance that Eumir Marcial will rejoin the Philippine men’s boxing team as early as next month in a planned training camp in Thailand.

The 25-year-old native of Zamboanga said the plan has already been relayed to him by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) and arrangements will be made if and when the camp pushes through by January.

Marcial has been in communication recently with ABAP resident psychologist Marcus Jarwin about the matter which the latter had already discussed with ABAP president Ricky Vargas and federation Secretary General Ed Picson.

Marcial is currently based in Los Angeles where he recently made his professional debut while training at the same time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial is coming off a unanimous decision win over American Andrew Whitefield last week in an auspicious start to his pro career at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. The Filipino middleweight is being handled by legendary trainer Freddie Roach.

“Inaayos na nila kung maa-approve yung training camp doon (Thailand),” said Marcial, adding he’s more than willing to join his teammates in the Philippine squad if the camp pushes through.

“Tinanong nila sa akin kung makakasama daw ako doon. Sabi ko, ‘Yes sir opo. Magpapa-alam ako at aayusin ang schedule namin dito,’” recalled Marcial of his conversation with the ABAP hierarchy.

At the same time, a major pre-Olympic event could be held sometime in April, which Marcial said he’s more than willing to join as part of his preparation for the Tokyo Games.

“Sabi ko yun ang priority natin, yung tournament sa amateur kasi yun ang goal natin yung Olympics pa rin,” said the 2019 AIBAWorld Boxing Championship silver medalist. “Kung ano `yung plano nila at OK naman at walang problem sa training, anytime sasama ako.”

Unfortunately, he won’t be coming home for the holiday season and celebrate Christmas and New Year with his family, fiancée, and loved ones as he opted to remain in the U.S. and continue his training there.

“Siguro tatawag na lang ako sa kanila, kakamustahin. Ganun talaga lahat ng sakripisyo kailangan malagpasan kasi may pangarap tayo,” he said.