Eumir Marcial assured of PSC's continued support as he weighs pro offers

EUMIR Marcial is grateful for the continued support of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) even as the Olympic-bound boxer reiterated that he’s not in a hurry in his decision to turn pro.

Marcial said until now he hasn’t made a final decision on whether to accept the offers for him to turn pro, insisting his main goal remains winning the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

So it came as a big sigh of relief to be assured by top PSC officials that the agency’s financial support of him remains even in the event he finally turns pro.

“Labis po ang aking pag-alala nang mabalitaan ang posibilidad na tanggalin ng gobyerno ang kanila suporta sa aking hangad na manalo ng Olympic gold sakali man na ituloy ko ang pagpasok sa professional boxing,” said Marcial in a statement sent to different media outlet on Monday.

“Agad naman ang naging tugon nina PSC Deputy Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy at Commissioner Ramon Fernandez na nagbigay ng katiyakan ng kanilang 100 percent support hindi lang ng aking kampanya kundi ng lahat ng ating Olympians,” added the 2019 AIBA World Championship silver medalist. “Nais ko pong ipahayag ang aking lubos na pasasalamat sa pamunuan ng PSC.”

Marcial assured his focus is still on the Olympic campaign even though he admitted that offers for him to turn pro have already been knocking on his door since two years ago.

But he said there is no urgency for him to decide on the matter, which he said is not really a distraction as far as his preparation for the postponed Tokyo Olympics is concerned.

“Sa tulong po ng aking pamilya at mapagkaka-tiwalaang mga kaibigan, dalawang taon ko na po itong pinag-aaralan simula nang dumating ang unang offer noong 2018,” Marcial recalled. “Sa una, naging makatotohanan po ako sa kanila sa pagsabi na nais ko muna tutukan ang pagkampanya sa Olympics. Ngunit kasabay pa din nito ay ang ginawa kong masusing pag-aaral sa mga nasabing offers.

“Hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa po ang aking pagsusuri sa mga alok at mga posibleng kahihinatnan nito sakali man na pumasok ako sa professional boxing.”

Marcial added the offers coming his way only strengthened his resolve to win an Olympic gold, saying it only shows the trust many people have in his boxing talent.

“Sa katunayan, isa kayo sa mga dahilan para mas maging pursigido ako na manalo. Salamat sa tiwala ninyo na may potensyal ako hindi lang maging Olympic gold medalist, kundi maging isang professional boxing world champion,” he said.

“Isa lang ang tinitiyak ko sa lahat, na ako ay lalaban sa Olympics at ibubuhos ang hanggang huling patak ng aking dugo at pawis makuha lang natin ang inaasam na Olympic gold.”