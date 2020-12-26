Eumir Marcial cherishes learning new techniques from Freddie Roach

JUST the thought of being handled by the great Freddie Roach is more than enough to give Eumir Marcial the confidence of doing good both in his pro career and bid for the gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old Filipino has been training under the tutelage of the Hall of Fame trainer for more than two months now in Los Angeles as he tries to remain in shape for his campaign in the Olympics next year.

At the same time, Roach was in his corner when Marcial made his professional debut that saw him score a unanimous decision against American Andrew Whitfield two weeks ago.

“Iba yung pakiramdam na alam mo yung nagtuturo sa iyo talagang magaling,” said the young middleweight from Lunzuran, Zamboanga City.

“Seven-time Trainer of the Year si coach Freddie and Hall of Famer. So alam mong magaling siyang trainer.”

Roach’s most famous fighter of course, is boxing great Manny Pacquiao, who he guided to becoming the only eight-division world champion and considered one of the greatest boxers of his era.

Marcial is still far from the form and legendary status of Pacquiao, but knows he’s in good hands under the 60-year-old Roach.

“Ang dami kong natututunan sa kanya dahil sa experience niya sa boxing. May mga techniques siya na itinuturo sa akin na hindi ko pa alam.”

Following his successful pro debut, Marcial said he could climb the ring again either February or March.

It could already be a six rounder or another four rounder just like the one he had against Whitfield, depending on how Roach and Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions, which handles Marcial, want to go about his training for the Tokyo Games.

“Depende kay coach Freddie, puwedeng four rounds ulit or six rounds,” said Marcial, a silver medalist in last year’s AIBA World Championships.

“(Pero) ang ginagawa nila coach Freddie ngayon, dinidikit nila ako sa four rounds, kasi target pa rin namin ngayon is yung preparation talaga for the Olympics.”

Boxing in the Olympics is set at three rounds of three minutes each.

“At least yung three or four rounds, yung technique ng laban, yung mabilisan, yung puntusan, ganun pa rin (parang sa Olympics),” said Marcial.

The newly turned pro already did a major sacrifice by opting to stay in the U.S. for the holidays instead of going back home following his Dec. 16 fight against Whitfield, allowing him to continue his training even during the Christmas and New Year break.