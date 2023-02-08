Eumir Marcial fights veteran Argentinian in first eight-round match

EUMIR Marcial’s endurance will be put to a test as he fights in an eighth-rounder for the first time opposite Ricardo Villalba on Sunday (Manila time) at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Olympic bronze medalist’s previous two bouts were all fought within six rounds, but upon his discussion with trainer Jorge Capetillo, the Marcial camp decided to start fighting at eight rounds.

“After consulting with Senor Capetillo, it was decided that Eumir was ready to move up to the eight-round level,” said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions, which handles the 27-year-old middleweight.

This will be the fourth pro fight for Marcial, who carries a 3-0 record (1 KO), and is coming off a unanimous decision win over 6-foot-1 Steven Pichardo four months ago.

Villalba however, is an entirely different beast, who has a 20-7-1 record, with 8 KOs.

The Argentinian is 33 years old, but lost his last three fights.

“Ricardo Villalba represents a big step up in opposition for Eumir in terms of talent and experience,” Gibbons added.

“But we are confident Eumir will pass this test with flying colors. We are very excited for him.”

Since his victory over Pichardo, Marcial remained in the US and continue to train through the Holiday Season.

The eight-round match is in the undercard of the Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster fight for the WBC super-featherweight championship.

Vargas is the reigning champion from Mexico who dethroned Filipino Mark Magsayo last July also at the Alamodome.