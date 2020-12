Marcial on Whitfield: 'At least hindi ako binigyan ng kalaban na hihiga na lang'

EUMIR Marcial may have cruised to a unanimous decision win in an impressive pro debut, but insisted Andrew Whitfield gave him a tough time in their four-round fight on Thursday, Manila time in Los Angeles.

The Filipino middleweight said he felt the power of his 29-year-old American foe early as he adjusted to taking punches by fists covered by 10-ounce gloves.

“Unang round pa lang tinamaan ako, naramdaman ko yung suntok niya kasi mas manipis ang gloves sa pro na 10oz. Sa amateur kasi 12oz. ang gamit namin,” Marcial said.

“Siguro talagang pinaghandaan niya ako kasi three months ago, alam na niya yung laban,” he added. “Tsaka siguro matagal ako walang training dahil sa pandemic kaya struggle din ako na makuha yung tamang kondisyon.”

PHOTO: MP Promotions

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 25-year-old Marcial welcomed that worthy challenge from a former MMA fighter as he continues to warm up for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

“At least hindi ako binigyan ng kalaban na hihiga na lang,” the Pinoy Olympian said. “Crucial din na makakuha ng sparmates kasi wala ako sparring last two weeks dahil gusto ng mga mag-sparring sa akin ay may bayad na.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The victory comes in time for the Christmas break, but Marcial said he’s going to back training soon.

“Sinabihan na ako ni Sir Sean (Gibbons) kung gusto ko muna magbakasyon pero sabi ko one week lang pahinga ko training na agad ako,” Marcial said. “Kailangan ko pa ng maraming experience kaya tuloy tuloy na para mas lalong gumanda tsansa natin sa Olympics.”