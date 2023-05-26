Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford face off for undisputed welterweight title

By MARK ANDERSON AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS — Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford

"Finally giving the fans what they want!" Spence posted on Instagram. "This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided (butt) whooping one of the biggest fight(s) of the century!"

Both boxers are undefeated — Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs.

Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion.

