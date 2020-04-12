Nesthy Petecio wishes for Olympic gold, end to pandemic on birthday

WORLD boxing champion Nesthy Petecio has two major wishes as she turned another leaf on Black Saturday.

It concerns her family and the safety of everybody.

As the country and entire world comes to grips with the growing cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Petecio, 28, fervently prays for the health crisis to be finally over and spare the lives of Filipinos.

As of April 11, the country has a total of 4,428 confirmed cases including 247 deaths.

“Sana matapos na din po itong COVID-19 pandemic para mabalik na sa normal ang lahat,” said Petecio, who is currently staying with the national boxing team in Baguio.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The end of the pandemic meant Petecio pursuing her bid to clinch a berth to next year’s Tokyo Olympics and hopefully, a shot of giving the country its first ever gold in the Summer Games to fulfill a dream while her parents are still strong and abled.

“Wish ko mabigyan ng mahaba pang buhay ang mga mgaulang ko at kapatid ko, lalo na ang mga parents ko dahil gusto ko andiyan sila kapag naabot ko na yung pangarap ko (na maka-gold sa Olympics),” said the fighter from Davao Del Sur.

Petecio was a strong bet to qualify for the Tokyo Games following her golden triumph in the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Championships in Russia.

Unfortunately, she got ambushed during the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament in Amman, Jordan last month against old nemesis Sena Irie of Japan.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But the Filipina can still qualify to the Olympics as there remains a final World Qualification event to be staged in Paris and supposed to be scheduled this May, only to be called off indefinitely following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the postponement somehow derailed Petecio’s training and preparations, she understands the move is to ensure the safety of all participants.

“Kung walang magandang rason (on postponement), manghihinayang ako,” said Petecio.

“Pero may valid reason kasi kaya ok lang. Para din naman sa safety naming mga atleta yun.”