    Boxing

    Emmanuel Navarrete scores 11th-round TKO of Filipino challenger Jeo Santisima

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    IN the end, Emmanuel Navarrete proved why he was the overwhelming favorite to retain his World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-bantamweight crown.

    The 25-year-old Mexican totally outclassed and dominated Filipino challenger Jeo Santisima to score a late stoppage in their title bout that served as undercard in the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury heavyweight championship showdown on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

    Navarrete relentlessly punished the 23-year-old Santisima throughout the fight, before the corner of the heavy Filipino underdog rightfully threw in the towel in the 11th round.

    Time of the technical knockout came at the 2:20 mark of the 11th.

    Santisima, fighting in the US for the first time, was a big 50-1 underdog to dethrone Navarrete.

    PHOTO: AP

