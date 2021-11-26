Ed Picson is new ABAP president as Ricky Vargas steps side

ED Picson is now the new man at the helm of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

Picson succeeded long-time president Ricky Vargas as head of the country’s boxing federation following its regular elections held virtually on Thursday.

Prior to assuming the presidency of ABAP, Picson served as its long-time executive director and secretary-general, who came on board when Vargas and the group of Manny V. Pangilinan took over the leadership of the association in 2009.

Vargas nomination

Vargas, the chief architect of boxing’s unprecedented three-medal haul in the last Tokyo Olympics, was the one who nominated Picson as his successor.

After stepping down as president, Vargas now assumes the chairmanship of ABAP.

Also unanimously elected were Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno as vice-president, and former congressman and long-time boxing patron Raul Daza as vice chairman.

“I am honored to turn the baton over to Ed as my successor. He is the most qualified and deserving for the position,” said Vargas. “Ed is a principled and honest man who believes in good governance, cares very much for our boxers, and is hands on. I’m confident he will bring ABAP to the next level.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Picson said he was humbled by the trust and confidence given him by ABAP.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The results in the last Olympics where Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam won silvers, and Eumir Marcial got bronze, will be a tough act to follow. But our boxers, coaches, and support staff assure me they are all up to the task. We vow not to let the country down,” said Picson, a veteran sportscaster, former newspaper columnist, and part-time actor.

One of Picson’s first moves as ABAP president will be appointing the next secretary-general and treasurer of the federation in its board meeting next week.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.