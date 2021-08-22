Duterte wishes Manny Pacquiao well in fight vs Ugas

LAS VEGAS – Politics was set aside as President Duterte hopes for the best when Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring after a two-year absence and faces Cuban Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight crown on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena (Sunday, Manila time).

The Chief Executive wishes a victory for the Filipino senator in his attempt to become a world champion at 42 years old.

At the same time, Senator Go also extended a message of support to Pacquiao, with who he maintained a good relationship despite of difference in political issues.

“Bilang Pilipino, I wish him luck sa kanyang laban. Good luck, Senator Manny, at isang karangalan para sa ating bayan at bandila kung manalo ka,” said Go in a statement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Manny Pacquiao looks to regain the WBA welterweight belt held by Yordenis Ugas.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Magdarasal din kami ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na manalo siya sa kanyang laban. Sana maging matagumpay siya at sana di siya masaktan sa kanyang laban. Sana makapagdala siya ng isang malaking karangalan muli para sa ating bayan.”

Go said the President will watch the fight on tv if ever his busy schedule permits it.

Just last, the Chief Executive and Pacquiao had a falling out over the senator’s call out on the alleged corruption within the Department of Health and other lead agencies of the government.

Pacquiao was later ousted as president of the ruling PDP-Laban by the faction close to the President.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.