Nietes, Donaire now under same promotional outfit at Probellum

FORMER world champion Donnie Nietes joins fellow Filipino Nonito Donaire Jr. as part of the growing stable of boxers of Probellum.

Donnie Nietes' new promoter

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Los Angeles by Probellum President and long-time boxing executive Richard Schaefer as Nietes became the 15th fighter to be signed by the fledgling fight promotions.

“We’re pleased to welcome such an illustrious boxer like Donnie Nietes to the team,” said Schaefer. “We have seen the lower weight classes finally receive the praise they deserve in recent years, and Donnie is a key part of that stacked super-flyweight division.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nietes held the longest reign of any Filipino fighter as a world champion that saw him won titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight, and minimumweight.

He was once the resident superstar fighter of ALA Promotions until the Cebu-based boxing stable shutdown in July of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It’s such a great pleasure to get this promotion contract with Probellum,” said Nietes in a statement. “I am so proud to be a part of it, and I am looking forward to fighting again soon so that I can continue to show my boxing abilities and technique.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 39-year-old native of Murcia, Negros Occidental made his ring return earlier this year following more than a two-year absence, defeating Pablo Carillo via a 10-round unanimous decision in Dubai.

Nietes has so far compiled a record of 43-1-5, with 23 KOs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.