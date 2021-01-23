Donnie Nietes, Albert Pagara set for April ring return after long layoff

AFTER a long layoff, former world champion Donnie "Ahas" Nietes and one-time world title contender Albert Pagara will finally make their respective ring returns this year.

The two former fighters out of ALA Promotions will spearhead a fight card set in Dubai on April 3, with their respective opponents still to be announced.

The bout will be the first for both Filipinos under their new promoter MTK.

Pagara and Nietes hooked up with the popular boxing and MMA management and event promotions shortly following ALA boxing’s decision to finally shutdown after 35 years owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Nietes, 38, last fought in Dec. 31, 2018 when he scored a split decision win over Kazuto Ioka of Japan to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-flyweight title.

It was the fourth world title in four weight classes for the Murcia, Negros Occidental native, as he became only the third Asian to achieve the feat after fellow Filipinos Nonito Donaire Jr., and the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

Pagara’s last fight meanwhile, also came in 2018 following a first round stoppage of George Krampah of Ghana in Mabolo, Cebu.