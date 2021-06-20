Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 20
    Boxing

    Done deal: Casimero vs Donaire in all-Filipino unification match

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago

    PHILIPPINE boxing just scored a massive knockout.

    Johnriel Casimero and Nonito Donaire Jr. are set to tangle on August 14 in a first ever all-Filipino unification match for the world bantamweight championship.

    The bout is set in Carson, California featuring two current Filipino world title holders considered among the best in the 118 pound division today.

    The stakes are indeed, high in the match never before seen in the annals of local boxing as the winner is expected to be in a perfect position to become the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world.

    "Done deal," said Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions, which handles Casimero.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 31-year-old Casimero was originally set to face Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux on the same date and defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) crown.

      But Rigondeaux later agreed to step aside and allow Casimero to fight the 38-year-old Donaire, who recently wrested the World Boxing Council (WBC) version of the title with a fourth-round stoppage of France’s Nordine Oubaali.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Rigondeaux will reportedly get a shot at facing the winner of the Donaire-Casimero bout.

      "The champ wants to become the first Filipino in history to unify all four belts," said Gibbons from Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again