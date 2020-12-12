Donaire wants Rodriguez fight to go on as retest shows negative COVID-19 result

WILL he or will he not be allowed?

Nonito Donaire Jr, came out Saturday and brandished a negative result of the latest testing done on him for COVID-19.

The 38-year-old Filipino earlier tested positive of the virus, leading to him being bumped off from his fight against Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez for the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title.

Fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo has since taken up the spot of Donaire in the 12-round bout that has been relegated for the interim WBC 118-lb. crown.

But the ‘Filipino Flash’ disclosed he had a retest done on his own after he was turned down by organizers when he asked for a confirmatory test.

The retest showed Donaire was negative.

“We asked for a confirmatory test to make sure I was positive. They said NO,” Donaire posted on tweeter.

“So I had to pay to get one done.”

The fight with Rodriguez is set Dec. 19 at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and with still a week to go before D-Day, Doinaire is hoping he’ll be allowed to take his original place in the main event for a shot at winning his fifth world title.

Despite the slight bump, the Filipino said he remains in top condition and ready to go to war.

“I sparred 12 rounds today. I’m ready,” said Donaire when asked by a fan in the comment section if he’s ready to fight if given the go signal to face Rodriguez again.

Gaballo was originally set to face Jose Velasquez of Chile in the main supporting bout of the Donaire-Rodriguez title match until being promoted to headline the main event as a late replacement for his fellow Filipino.