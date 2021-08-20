Ugas the perfect opponent for Pacquiao, says Donaire

LAS VEGAS – Nonito Donaire is looking forward to an action-packed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.

And given the nature of the 12-round bout for the WBA welterweight crown, he’s not discounting the possibility of someone going down in one of the biggest boxing fights mounted amid this pandemic.

Donaire sees Pacquiao scoring a knockdown, more so a knockout.

“May posibilidad. May posibilidad na ma-knockout niya si Ugas,” said the reigning WBC bantamweight king at the MGM Grand on Thursday.

Perfect fit

Pacquiao (62-7, 39 KOs) hasn't scored a knockout win since a seventh-round stoppage of Lucas Matthysse in their title encounter in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia three years ago.

The 38-year-old Donaire, who is now based in Las Vegas with his family, however, noted that Ugas’ fighting stance perfectly fits the gung-ho style the 38-year-old Filipino boxing great has been known all along.

Ugas does nothing inside the ring than move forward, according to the ‘Filipino Flash.’

Continue reading below ↓

“Nandun lang yun (Ugas) sa harap niya,” he said of the defending champion from Cuba. “Matangkad lang at tsaka malaki. Yung lang. Mas malakas pa nga si Manny doon. Sure ako na mas malakas pa si Manny kay Ugas.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As the champion, Donaire expects Ugas to come out fighting with pride in the biggest match of his career yet, and that’s one thing Pacquiao should also be wary about.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Holder of a 26-4 record (12 KOs), Ugas still remains a dangerous fighter in the ring, according to Donaire.

“Tough yung kalaban niya, matapang and world champion din,” noted Donaire. “So don’t get overconfident, just be careful and alam ko na mananalo siya dun.

“Don’t be overconfident, tiyaga lang, and be smart.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Donaire added Pacquiao’s speed and volume of punches will overwhelm the champion.

“I think he’s going to do really well kasi mas mabilis siya at tsaka marami yung suntok niya,” he said. “Yung kalaban niya naman nandiyan lang sa harapan niya.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.