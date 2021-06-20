IT was an offer too tempting to resist for Nonito Donaire Jr. and his camp.

Donaire disclosed the side of Johnriel Casimero made the proposal for a title unification bout between the two Filipino world champions.

The 38-year-old ‘Filipino Flash,’ bidding to become the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world, didn’t waste too much time accepting the offer made by MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions President Sean Gibbons, who handles Casimero.

“Nonito Donaire, u want some of this, it’s here for you,” shared Donaire on his twitter account about the apparent deal given to him by the veteran international match maker.

The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) title holder said he pressed the yes button to show his willingness to mix it up and face his World Boxing Organization (WBO) counterpart in a historic all-Filipino unification match.

Casimero was supposed to take on Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux for his next title defense, but the former two-time Olympic champion willingly stepped aside to make the unification match between Casimero and Donaire possible.

Donaire credited his wife and manager Rachel along with promoter Richard Schaefer of Ringstar Sports for doing ‘magic.’

“My team does magic,” he said, adding he started training camp for the Aug. 14 fight in Carson, California last week.

He ended his tweet by saying ‘Belt #2 coming soon.’

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The two Filipino protagonists were later seen at ringside of The Theater of the Virgin Hotels for the Naoya Inoue-Michael Dasmarinas title fight.

Gibbons later joined Donaire and Casimero for a photo.

Donaire won the WBC belt last month with a fourth-round stoppage of Frenchman Nordine Oubaali, lining him up for a possible rematch with Inoue following their highly-competitive 2019 fight which the Japanese won by unanimous decision.

But that was before the offer for a Casimero fight came along.

For now, ‘The Monster’ will have to wait.