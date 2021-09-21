Donaire ordered by WBC to fight compatriot Gaballo in mandatory defense

JUST when Nonito Donaire Jr. and Johnriel Casimero are beginning to patch things up for their supposed title showdown, here comes the World Boxing Council playing the spoiler’s role.

The boxing body on Tuesday ordered the 38-year-old Donaire to stake his bantamweight crown in a mandatory fight against Filipino challenger Reymart Gaballo.

Donaire vs Gaballo

The 25-year-old Gaballo is the current WBC interim bantamweight champion following his 12-round split decision upset of Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico last December.

The WBC directive came on the same day Donaire and Casimero appeared to have buried the hatchet following the past disagreements both their camps had that led to the cancellation of their scheduled August 14 unification bout.

Casimero personally apologized to Donaire when they appeared together as guest on Powcast Sports.

Gaballo is undefeated in 24 fights, with 20 of them coming by knockdown.

But he hasn’t fought since that stunning win over Rodriguez at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

